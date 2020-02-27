Occupants fled one building in fear and dishes fell from the sideboards of a hotel when an earthquake centered in Canada shook Dubuque 95 years ago.
The Charlevoix-Kamouraska earthquake struck northeastern North America on Feb. 28, 1925. Estimated at magnitude 6.2 by modern methods, the temblor was centered in Quebec, Canada, and was felt across a wide swath of the continent, as far west as the Mississippi River.
A 1970 report by the U.S. Department of Commerce estimated that the quake “probably affected a larger number of people than any previous shock in the United States.”
The temblor shook and startled some Dubuque residents, as the Telegraph Herald reported in its March 2, 1925, edition.
CAUSE OF SATURDAY’S QUAKE PROBED; EARTH TREMORS FELT IN DUBUQUE
Mysterious tremors felt in Dubuque early Saturday night were due to an earthquake felt in practically all sections of the country.
Occupants of the Austin building departed hurriedly after the first shock was felt, although at the time they did not know the cause. The structure rocked perceptibly, according to those residing there, and the tremor was felt for about three minutes.
At the Julien Dubuque Hotel, the guests reported that they had felt the shock also. Dishes, it was also reported, had fallen from their places on sideboards while there were many other indications that the disturbance was an earth tremor.
In several stores in the lower end of the city it was reported that light advertising signs placed high atop display cases were thrown from their places.
Reports from other sections of the city indicated that apparently no one had felt the tremor, although it is said the shock might have been too slight to dislodge anything.
Scientists still were unable today to agree upon exactly where originated the subterranean disturbance that caused North America to quake Saturday night.
Some were of the opinion that the earthquake was provoked by a shifting of substrata rock near the Sagueany River’s mouth in Quebec. Others thought they had traced it to a region near the Great Lakes.
Still others put the seat of the shivering off the New England coast while some estimated that southeastern Pennsylvania was the spot of origin.
The quake was felt in many towns in northeastern Iowa, but no damage was reported.