PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville High School upperclassmen in May 2021 might be able to drive through a local subdivision and point to a house with which they are well-acquainted.
They will have built it from the ground up.
This fall, Platteville Public Schools will offer a new course in its technology program through which students will spend a year constructing a single-family residence.
“The goal is to really open up some doors for our students in the area of the trades and support our local businesses,” said high school Principal Tim Engh.
The initiative comes after the school district sought to develop a program that would help the City of Platteville increase the inventory of single-family homes and create a workforce pipeline for business owners in need of employees trained in the skilled trades.
About 40 students have expressed interest in participating in the yearlong course.
Class sizes would range from eight to 14 pupils — likely high school juniors — who will spend about two hours on the site each day constructing a ranch-style home fewer than 2,000 square feet in size.
Students would have a hand in all aspects of the construction process.
“From buying the land to getting permits to arranging to contracting to ordering the supplies to timelines,” Engh said. “We are going to partner with our area businesses that are in the trades. They can come in and work with our students in developing those skills.”
If the course proceeds smoothly, administrators plan to construct one home each year.
Startup expenses would include about $15,000 for construction tools and $5,000 to $8,000 for a trailer. The district seeks business partners and donations in support of the effort.
Platteville Community Schools could undertake construction independently and then sell the home to a buyer or enter into a partnership with an entity that would own the building upon completion. Proceeds from the home’s sale would finance program costs.
Brent Kase, project manager with Platteville-based Digman Construction, said finding employees in any manual labor profession is “an uphill battle.”
“I think it’s a good thing,” he said of Platteville High School’s efforts.
Platteville Common Council members have praised the proposal. In support of the effort, they are considering deeding to the school district a city-owned property located along Knoll Wood Way, where the first year of construction would occur.
Enthusiastic that the property would generate tax revenue after it is sold, Council Member Isaac Shanley called the arrangement a “win-win situation for everyone involved.”