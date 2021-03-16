PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- After having crowned a queen for Platteville’s annual Dairy Days since 1947, event organizers announced that this year they will abdicate that tradition.
They seek a Dairy Days ambassador instead, and applications are being accepted from those ages 15 to 21 interested in promoting the event.
The selected ambassador will have an opportunity to attend festivals and other event functions throughout the summer and assist the promotion committee with advertising and media posts.
Applications are due by April 30 and can be found at Platteville Regional Chamber or at plattevilledairydays.com.