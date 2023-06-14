Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Niya Goldsmith (left) and Maiya Tye play the finger ball game during Summer Teen Night.
Evan Harzynski, 16, plays Rummikub during Summer Teen Night at Multicultural Family Center in Dubuque on Tuesday.
Shaun Collins, 15, plays the pencil game during Summer Teen Night at Multicultural Family Center in Dubuque on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
Sisters, Olivia, 13, (left) and Layla Stocks, 10, play the finger ball game during Summer Teen Night at Multicultural Family Center in Dubuque on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
Sisters Layla, 10, (left) and Olivia Stocks, 13, play the finger ball game during Summer Teen Night at Multicultural Family Center in Dubuque on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
Ajrien Johnson, 14, must walk an obstacle course without looking during Summer Teen Night at Multicultural Family Center in Dubuque on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
Ella Hopf and Lydia Stocks, both 14, were in a fierce competition of Spikeball at Dubuque’s Multicultural Family Center on Tuesday evening.
As the two incoming high school freshmen bounced a ball back and forth off of a net, more than a dozen other teenagers participated in a gauntlet of games at the center’s Summer Teen Nights.
