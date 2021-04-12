A Dubuque fire was the most-read article on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.

Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from April 5 through Sunday.

1.) Dubuque residence considered a total loss after fire; no injuries reported

2.) ‘Life well-lived:’ Friends remember Dubuque’s resident Elvis tribute artist

3.) A life remembered: Dubuque man bet on his high rolling success

4.) Rural Dubuque County restaurant announces upcoming closure

5.) Authorities: Man killed girlfriend’s husband in Jo Daviess County; woman also charged

6.) Dyersville woman accused of stabbing stepdaughter with scissors, keeping her locked in bedroom

7.) Longtime Dubuque school board member resigning

8.) Love that lasts: Dubuque County couple raises 10 kids, nears 65 years together

9.) Semi rollover closes U.S. 52; some homes evacuated

10.) Dubuque man sentenced to 50 years in prison for repeated sexual abuse of children

