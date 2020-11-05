Leaders of Dubuque Community Schools are striving for consistency with their proposed calendars for the next two school years.
“I think we’ve found a calendar that works pretty well for our community,” said Superintendent Stan Rheingans. “You don’t see much change proposed here.”
Members of the school board’s educational programs/policy committee this week got a look at drafts of calendars for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years. District leaders now seek community feedback before the proposed calendars are expected to go to the full board at its Dec. 14 meeting.
Rheingans said officials sought to create calendars that mirror those of the past few years.
Calendars for both years propose an Aug. 23 first day of school, with three days off at Thanksgiving, about 1.5 weeks off around the winter holidays and a weeklong spring break in March. Parent-teacher conferences would be held in late October and late February.
The last scheduled day of classes would be May 27 in the 2021-2022 school year and May 30 in the 2022-2023 school year, though officials have built in some make-up days at the end of the calendar.
Rheingans said he hopes families could eventually see more consistency in the last day of school.
This year, schools are allowed to hold online classes on days that would otherwise have been snow days because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rheingans said that if schools use that flexibility successfully, it is possible state lawmakers could consider making that a permanent change.
“If we have some days and we’re able to provide a good education for our students on those days, I think we might see that change, but I think that’s going to be kind of a wait and see,” Rheingans said.
The calendars also propose high school graduation dates of May 28, 2022, and May 27, 2023.
“We know that once we hit June, we’ve got folks that are going off to the military or maybe starting summer school classes or have jobs lined up, so we like to keep that graduation day in May,” Rheingans said.
School Board President Tami Ryan, who is a member of the educational programs/policy committee, said she likes the similarities of the district’s calendar proposals.
“I think what’s nice about it is there’s consistency to it,” she said. “People are now able to know what to expect with the school calendar.”