EPWORTH, Iowa — Students in ninth through 11th grade at Western Dubuque High School were to start receiving computers Monday and today as part of a one-to-one initiative for the district.
Seniors will receive their computers the week of Monday, Feb. 15. All 936 students at the high school will have a computer.
“Cascade High School has already rolled their computers out to students,” said WDHS Principal Jake Feldmann. “They did it first and helped get out any glitches in the process. That should help us.”
Western Dubuque Community School District purchased 1,250 laptop units last fall for the two high schools.
“During the rollouts, students will also have access to training videos to help them navigate their computers,” Feldmann said.
Topics of the training videos will include device usage, negative effects on long-duration screen time, digital citizenship and other applicable information.
The district implemented a district-wide learning management system, ItsLearning, at the start of this school year. Feldmann said students can access the management system with their new computers, allowing them to review class material as well as the training videos, which will be available at all times.
Students and parents can find the district’s policies on computer usage at www.wdbqschools.org.