A proposed increase in City of Dubuque solid waste fees to, in part, pay for a switch to automated trash collection received strong opposition Thursday from a citizen advisory board.
Members of Dubuque’s Resilient Community Advisory Commission voted unanimously Thursday to recommend City Council members table the proposal, citing a lack of information and public input.
“It’s hard for me to even say, ‘Do this,’ because no one’s talking about it. No one knows about it,” Commission Member Robin Rennicker said. “I feel like we’re missing a lot of data and people are not going to be happy paying higher prices when this doesn’t go to” helping reduce the amount of waste headed to the landfill.
City staff intend to ask council members to increase Dubuque’s solid waste collection fee by 7.68%, from $15.62 to $16.82 per month, as they set next year’s budget.
Of that increase, roughly 2% would be tied to purchasing equipment and borrowing $280,000 annually over three years to acquire trash carts. The remainder would pay for higher operating costs due to negotiated union wage increases, rising health care costs, increased tipping fees at the landfill and repair of equipment.
Public Works Director John Klostermann said automation will reduce worker injuries and city compensation claims and future staffing costs. The move would lessen the need for two people on collection routes, eliminating the need to add staff as the city grows, Klostermann argued.
City staff stressed that no city employees would be laid off under the switch to automation. However, solid waste staffers could shift to other duties, namely recycling collection.
Possible savings from automation, though, would not eliminate, but likely would reduce the need to raise fees to pay for city garbage and recycling services in future years, he said.
While they were not opposed to automation, commission members objected to the proposed fee structure.
“We shouldn’t be justifying a long-term change that isn’t tied into zero waste,” Commission Member Jake Kohlhaas said.
In addition to asking the rate increase be tabled, commissioners voted to recommend the city conduct a more robust study that aligns with a zero-waste goal included in the city’s comprehensive plan, as well as the city’s climate action plan.
Currently, residents can set out their own 35-gallon trash can or bag or use city-provided 48-, 65- and 95-gallon carts.
Under the staff and consultant proposal, the option to set out a 35-gallon can or bag would go away. All residents would be required to use city carts, with a 48-gallon container becoming the new standard.
Paul Schultz, president of Green Dubuque and former manager of the city’s garbage and recycling services, told commission members the adjustments undermine the city’s “pay-as-you-throw” fee schedule, as people who generate less waste won’t see much of an advantage in doing so.
Klostermann and city Resource Management Coordinator Anderson Sainci said while the new fee structure likely would not significantly reduce the amount of trash going to the landfill, it also likely would not lead to residents throwing out more waste. Citizens, too, they argue would continue to pay more the more they throw away.
“We’ve been stagnant in terms of trash volume for the last several years,” Sainci said. “Our trash is still going to be stagnant and our commitment to sustainability and recycling is not going to go away. Sustainability was a focus and will continue to be a focus.”
And while automation would not work in all areas of the city, the pair insist that 80% to 90% of city collection routes would be served by automation, despite concerns that have been raised by residents, Green Dubuque and council members about the ability to do so with the city’s sloped terrain, narrow streets and alleys.
Sainci pointed to East Dubuque, Ill., where garbage is collected by automation provided by Dittmer Recycling, though by front-loading trucks as opposed to side-loading trucks proposed by city staff.
Schultz, too, said he’s come around and now supports automation.
“It’s more feasible than I thought, but I think there are still these other problems,” he said.
The Dubuque City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, in Council Chambers at the Historic Federal Building for the fifth of six scheduled departmental budget hearings prior to adopting the city budget for next fiscal year, beginning July 1.
That will include a budget presentation by public works recommending the fee change.
The city is required by state law to set its budget by March 30.