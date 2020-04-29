One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Dubuque.
Wilfred J. Konzen Jr., 77, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Asbury and Carter roads at about 8:10 a.m. Monday. Police said Tauseef A. Khan, 46, of Dubuque, was eastbound on Asbury Road when he failed to stop for the red light and collided with Konzen’s vehicle, which was traveling south on Carter. The impact caused Khan’s vehicle to strike a traffic light pole.
Khan was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.