PEOSTA, Iowa — Lisa Digman’s first opportunity to hold her daughter Olivia came 17 days after the premature baby’s birth.
It was among the milestones — large and small — that the family has been celebrating since.
“Celebrate all of the little things,” Lisa said. “Celebrate every gram gained, and celebrate every outfit you get to put on them.”
Jeff Digman, Lisa’s husband and Olivia’s dad, agreed.
“Celebrate all of the positive things, and don’t dwell on the negative situation that you’re in,” Jeff said.
The Digman family, of Peosta — Jeff, Lisa, 5-year-old Olivia and 2-year-old Grace — are serving as this year’s March of Dimes ambassadors for the nonprofit’s local March for Babies. The fundraising event is set for Saturday, May 14, in Dubuque. March of Dimes is a national nonprofit that supports the health of mothers and babies.
“We got involved with March of Dimes shortly after Olivia was born,” Lisa said. “We learned about the March of Dimes in the (neonatal intensive care unit). It’s definitely a life that no one knows about until you’re thrown into it.”
This year’s event marks a return to an in-person gathering in the wake of COVID-19.
“The last two walks, in 2020 and 2021, were virtual. There was an online event, and we encouraged people to walk around their neighborhoods,” said Gretchen Corcoran, donor development specialist for March of Dimes for Eastern Iowa.
Proceeds from the event help support research into and the care of premature babies.
Originally from Dubuque County, Lisa and Jeff were living in North Carolina in September 2016. Lisa was pregnant with twins. A full-term pregnancy lasts about 40 weeks, but Lisa experienced problems at the 23-week mark.
“I decided I should go in (to the hospital) and get checked out,” she said.
Lisa was admitted the night of Sept. 9, 2016, to a small hospital in the Durham, N.C., area. By the next day, doctors determined it was best to transfer her to the larger University of North Carolina Medical Center-Chapel Hill.
“Right around 5 a.m. or so on that Monday (Sept. 12) my contractions started and the girls were born at 8:50 and 8:51,” Lisa said. “It was kind of a blur.”
Babies born at the 23-week mark, such as Olivia and her twin, Scarlett, can face a variety of health problems and developmental issues. Such babies generally are kept in special intensive care units while their organs develop enough to survive without medical support. They often require intubation — the use of a breathing tube — because their lungs have not fully developed.
“(Olivia and Scarlett) were whisked away (after the birth), and by the time I saw them, which was two hours or so later, they were both intubated,” Lisa said.
Premature infants also can experience bleeding inside the brain. A test revealed Olivia had such bleeding on the right side of her head.
“It was lot of worrying and waiting,” Lisa said of the hours and days immediately after the twins were born. “They were on different meds for different things, but there were no major issues.”
That changed on Sept. 18, 2016, when tests revealed the severity of Scarlett’s issues, including bleeding on both sides of her brain and a perforated bowel.
“She also was fighting a pretty serious infection,” Lisa said. “They said they would try to fix her bowel, but the nurse practitioner basically said that with everything else (Scarlett faced), it was more about what we would be doing to her instead of for her.”
Jeff said: “That phrase sort of stuck with us — what we would be doing to her, instead of for her.”
The family decided not to proceed with additional invasive interventions, and Scarlett died at 8 p.m. that night.
The Digmans moved back to Dubuque County two years ago. The family’s other daughter, Grace, was also a twin, but Lisa lost the second of the pair during that pregnancy.
Lisa said Olivia has experienced some health ups and downs since leaving the hospital.
“She was in the hospital for a total of 199 days,” Lisa said. “She came home in March of 2017. She has had some balance issues and some sensory issues, but tor the most part, she’s a normal, almost-6-year-old.”