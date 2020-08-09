News in your town

Dubuque health center to host drive-thru resource fair Thursday

8 additional COVID-19 cases reported in both Dubuque, Delaware counties in 24 hours

U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer announces marriage

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

Stretch of U.S. 20 in Jo Daviess County closed due to semi crash

Authorities seek tips on 'missing/endangered' rural Galena woman

CORRECTED: Politics: Local, state Republicans bring attacks on Greenfield to Dubuque

Lafayette County authorities seek tips on 2 missing teens

UPDATE: Teen drowns Saturday afternoon in Grant County

After 1 month, response to Dubuque pets-in-parks ordinance 'positive'

Plasma-based treatment for COVID-19 on rise in Dubuque, shows promise

Barbecue teams compete in Dyersville fundraiser

Senior volunteers still eager to help community during COVID-19

Write the caption contest, August 9

21 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 11 in Lafayette County

Still strong: Bellevue bookstore surviving through devotion to customers

Dubuque man given 15-year prison term for stealing from girlfriend's elderly mother

Court denies appeal of Dubuque man sentenced for assaulting police officer

Police: Handgun discharges inside vehicle during argument in Dubuque

'New normal' for local college students returning to campuses during pandemic