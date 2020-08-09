U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer announces marriage

U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque, has announced her marriage to Daniel Wasta, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The couple were married Saturday in front of a small group of family members and friends, according to a press release issued by Finkenauer’s office.
Finkenauer, 30, was elected to the U.S. House in 2018 and is seeking re-election this fall. She previously served two terms in the Iowa House. The Democrat faces Republican State Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, in November’s election.
Wasta, 28, recently joined former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. He will serve as political director for Iowa. He previously served as political director for U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential caucus campaign in Iowa.
Finkenauer and Wasta became engaged in October 2019.
Finkenauer's office did not immediately respond to a request for additional details, including where the couple will reside.