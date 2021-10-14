Cynthia “Cindy” Mueller wants to maintain the quality of the school district in which she grew up and in which she taught for 38 years by serving on the Dubuque Community School Board.
“I had people before me that made a good school system for me, and I want to maintain it and keep it going for our students,” she said.
A retired Dubuque Community Schools instrumental music teacher, Mueller is one of seven people running for three seats with four-year terms on the school board in the Nov. 2 election.
Mueller said one of her key priorities is making sure the district has equitable facilities, and she is particularly interested in making sure all buildings have air conditioning. She said she wants to be mindful of taxpayer dollars but also believes it is time to prioritize air conditioning projects.
“I want to be a good steward of their dollars, and I’m a fiscal conservative,” she said. “It’s not going to be an easy fix, but if we make it our top priority, I think we can get it there.”
She also noted that some of the district’s buildings are aging and that officials need to look at whether they can be renovated or if they need to be replaced.
Mueller said officials should continue talking about potentially reducing the number of schools in the district to cut operational costs. She believes parents and taxpayers should have input into whatever course of action the district takes.
“I think we need to get a plan, have a plan in mind of where we’re headed, but when we do this, I want to see equitable facilities through the district,” Mueller said. “I don’t want to see all the new schools go out west and to the south, and the North End students not have equitable facilities in their area.”
She said she also believes it is important that masks and COVID-19 vaccines be optional in the district, saying that the incidence of COVID-19 in the schools is low and that wearing masks inhibits students’ education because it covers facial expressions and distracts some children.
“I think we have to not only be conscious of the health issues but also be conscious of the educational issues, and the younger the child, the more it will affect their learning,” Mueller said.
She also praised district leaders for their efforts to help students catch up on learning they missed during the pandemic.
Mueller said she believes students should have a sound civics education, which includes teaching a respect for the United States’ founding documents.