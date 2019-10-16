The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jordan R. Wilson, 30, no permanent address, was arrested at about 11:40 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Dodge Street on a charge of unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
- Clara B. Klein, 18, of 1064 Bonnie Court, was arrested at about 11 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Valentine Drive on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tenisha M. Cook, 32, of 2131 Jackson St., was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Kennedy Mall on charges of public intoxication and child endangerment.
- Hilda J. Rodriguez, 25, of 2484 Green St., reported the theft of a vehicle worth $5,000 at about 8 p.m. Monday from her residence.
- Frederick R. Davis, 35, of 1655 Main St., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of $16,730 worth of items, including computer equipment and clothes, between 9 a.m. Feb. 25 and 3:35 p.m. Monday at his residence.
- Seippel Repair & Sales, 8200 Seippel Court, Suite A, reported the theft of a vehicle worth $1,300 between 9:35 a.m. Dec. 26 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday from the business.