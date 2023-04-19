An Iowa Senate committee on Tuesday advanced a long-promised bill to reform and restrict how local governments and school districts levy property taxes.
The bill would cap growth of assessed property values and property tax revenues that cities and counties use to set their annual levy rates; require special elections for any taxes levied above those caps; and require extensive reporting by cities, counties and school districts, among other provisions.
While only Republicans on the Senate Ways and Means Committee voted to advance the bill Tuesday, several Democrats complimented some of the bill’s efforts and acknowledged the need for property tax relief.
Recommended for you
Both Iowa Sens. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, and Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, served on the subcommittee that discussed the Senate’s proposal Tuesday morning. Both acknowledged constituents’ concerns about their property taxes increasing, especially when their tax bills eventually start to reflect recently reassessed property values.
“We’re all hearing it,” Koelker said before voting in support of the bill during the subcommittee meeting. “And it’s not easy to do when you’re messing with other governments. But (this bill) is different than a lot of the aggressive plans we had earlier this session.”
Jochum said that she too experienced “sticker shock” as a property owner when she learned her reassessed value. In Tuesday afternoon’s committee meeting, she said the bill had improved over time.
“The bill that is before us is really moving in the right direction and an improvement on what we have seen,” she said. “Saying that, I’m not quite where I need to be to vote ‘yes’ today. We do know that a lot of Iowans are concerned about their property tax bill. … One of the reasons is because homes were selling at such an exorbitant, inflated price during the pandemic. That drives the assessment of those homes up, but the rollback will be lower.”
The state’s rollback rate determines the percentage of a property’s value that is taxed. A representative of the Legislative Services Agency said the rollback is expected to drop from 54.6% to 47% when reassessed residential property values take effect in 2024.
Ways and Means Committee Chair Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, said input from local government and school board lobbyists will inform amendments before the bill receives a full Senate vote.
Levy restrictions
The Senate bill would restrict counties’ levy rates for general services at $3.50 per $1,000 of taxable value, plus additional levies in place for the fiscal year beginning July 1. It would cap counties’ levy rates for rural services at $3.95 per $1,000 of taxable value, plus additional rural levies in place.
The bill’s impact would vary by county. The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors earlier this year approved a general basic levy rate of $3.50, a general supplemental rate of $1.76 and a rural basic rate of $3.66, with no rural supplemental levy.
Dubuque County Budget Director Stella Runde said conservative levying in recent years means the county would be nearer to the level outlined in the bill than many other counties, pointing to the current fiscal year as an example.
“We are at the maximum of $3.50 in general basic but have not levied the max on rural basic,” she said.
For the fiscal year starting July 1, 2025, the bill would require counties to set property tax rates no higher than the levels in place starting July 1, 2024.
After that, the bill would cap the total assessed value used to set levies at 2.5% growth for counties with general services rates of $3.50 per $1,000 of taxable value or more starting July 1. That would include Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties.
The bill would put similar restrictions on cities and cap their general fund levies at $8.10 per $1,000 of taxable property value for the fiscal year starting July 1, 2024, plus additional levies in place for the fiscal year starting July 1 this year. It would cap assessed value growth at 3.25%.
City of Dubuque Chief Financial Officer Jenny Larson said that while the city has not seen value growth beyond that in recent years, it has during investment booms in the past.
“There was a five-year time period where we exceeded that by more than, probably, triple,” she said. “So when there is a lot of investment being made in the community, it would hinder that community from benefiting or receiving the resources to respond to that.”
The Senate Ways and Means Committee also on Tuesday unanimously advanced a bill that would allow counties to create emergency management boards with the authority to levy up to 35 cents per $1,000 in taxable property value for basic operations and up to $1 per $1,000 in taxable property value for specific emergency response services.
Iowa Sen. Mike Klimesh, R-Spillville, managed the bill’s contents and said it should provide a “stable base” for emergency management services. Dubuque County Supervisor Harley Pothoff said that would be “great for us” and help mitigate some of the restrictions from the larger property tax bill.
Other changes
The Senate property tax bill would require local governments to hold elections to levy beyond the restrictions it puts in place. However, it also would increase the maximum cost of projects for which cities and counties could accrue debt without holding an election by 30%. Dawson said that threshold had not been raised since 1992.
The bill also would increase the amount of fees counties keep from out-of-county drivers license or non-operator IDs from $7 to $17 and increase fees counties receive for boat, ATV and snowmobile records from $1.25 to $2, as ways to diversify county revenues away from property taxes.
It also would require cities, school districts and counties to provide extensive information to the county auditor, who would create and mail to every property owner or taxpayer a detailed breakdown of where their tax dollars are going and for which levy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.