A January thaw for the ages broke temperature records and prompted local residents to go water-skiing and golfing 20 years ago in the Dubuque area.
Dubuque’s high temperatures rose to 40 degrees or above during an eight-day stretch from Jan. 21 to 28. Dubuque set daily high-temperature records twice during that span — on a 55-degree day on Jan. 22 and a 56-degree day Jan. 25 — and just missed setting a third daily record when the temperature rose to 60 degrees Jan. 27.
The mild spell thwarted traditional winter outdoor activities but led residents to participate in pursuits generally suited for spring and summer.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the rare winter heat wave in its Jan. 27, 2002, edition.
WATER-SKIING, GOLF? BUT IT’S JANUARY
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Greg Kubitz and Pete Osterberger water-skied Saturday.
“It’s not bad, as long as you don’t fall in,” said Kubitz, 41, of Dubuque.
The pair donned water skis and plied the waters off Frentress Lake.
“When you’re out there, it’s a cold deal,” said Osterberger, 18, of East Dubuque, as he stood atop a broad ice shelf just off the Mississippi River. “Right now, I’m warm, even though my legs are wet.”
On the last weekend of January, shouldn’t they be downhill skiing instead?
“I’ll probably have to go to Sundown (Mountain Resort) and make a few runs,” Kubitz said.
Saturday’s high temperature, 57, neared the record of 58 set in 1944, and the National Weather Service said Dubuque could come close to reaching the warmest January reading in the city’s history today — 63 degrees set on Jan. 1, 1897.
Meteorologists credited a combination of factors for the warm spell, including abundant sunshine and gusty southwest winds. Andy Ervin, with the National Weather Service, said compressional heating when two air masses clash just ahead of an approaching cold front could give area temperatures an added boost.
At noon, three Dubuque boys shot hoops at Comiskey Park.
“It feels pretty good,” said 11-year-old Cody Smothers.
Shouldn’t they be sledding instead?
“No,” 11-year-old Keily-Shay Endriss said. “It’s a nice day.”
“We might come back to play football or get a soccer ball,” 10-year-old Kyle Hingtgen said.
Golfers took advantage of the warm weather at Eagle Ridge Inn and Resort near Galena, Ill.
“Golf is going great,” said George Caldwell, director of sales and marketing at Eagle Ridge.
The resort’s north course opened this weekend — its first time open in January since its inception in 1974.
“We’re packed,” Caldwell said. “In fact, we’re sold out today and tomorrow. We’ll have golfers out all afternoon.”
Water-skiers, golfers, basketball players and other warm-weather enthusiasts should enjoy the mild days while they last.
The cold front triggering the compressional heating could trigger snow by midweek.