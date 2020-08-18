City Council members on Monday rejected a request from Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce to modify its mask mandate.
Council members voted unanimously to receive and file a request from the chamber to remove a provision from the recently approved mandate requiring the wearing of face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The provision in question states local businesses should withhold service to customers not wearing face coverings, and all council members made it very clear they were not in favor of its removal.
Prior to that, chamber President Molly Grover said the request was made after several businesses reached out to the chamber regarding concerns they have over the provision and the negative impact they believe it will have on their businesses.
Grover said it “shifts the enforcement of the law to businesses.”
“In other words, it makes businesses law enforcement,” she said.
However, council members expressed their support for the mandate in its entirety, arguing that the provision in question is an essential element of ensuring that face coverings are worn.
Provision E of the mandate states, “No business that is open to the public may provide service to a customer or allow a customer to enter its premises unless the customer is wearing a face covering as required by this ordinance.”
“I don’t think we’re asking much of you,” said Council Member Ric Jones, later adding, “I’ve heard from several businesses thanking us for putting the mandate in place because they can now enforce it with backing.”
Council members approved the mandate in early August, and it took effect on Aug. 8. Violators can be fined $10 and issued a civil citation if noncompliance persists.
As of last Thursday, Dubuque police had received 12 complaints of the mandate not being followed, none of which resulted in citations.
Police department spokesman Lt. Ted McClimon previously said most of the complaints reported businesses either not enforcing the mask mandate or not requiring employees to wear face masks.
Council Member Laura Roussell said she received several calls from residents thanking her and the council for adopting the mandate, including requests to not remove the provision. She said the mandate is intended to help businesses by creating an environment in which residents feel safe.
“The burden is supposed to be not on the businesses, but on the residents that refuse to comply,” she said.
Council Member David Resnick said he sympathized with local businesses that are concerned about the provision, but he countered that the mandate in its current form works to prevent dramatic increases in positive COVID-19 cases, which could force businesses to shut down.
“I appreciate the efforts businesses are making,” he said. “I think the best ordinance we can have is the one we do have.”
Council Member Brad Cavanagh said he was not willing to remove the provision, but he appreciated the chamber bringing businesses’ concerns to the city.
“I want to make sure that we thank them for opening this discussion up,” he said, later adding, “I’m very hopeful and confident that we are going to be able to see the numbers move in the right direction in this community.”