There’s an introvert often hiding from the commotion of a popular exhibit at a Dubuque museum.
While cownose rays bob up to the water’s surface to greet visitors at the Carver Stingray Touch Tank in the Delta Exhibit of National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, a female yellow stingray prefers snuggling in the sand along the bottom.
“She is a little bit more solitary than the majority of her tank mates,” said Amber Rendleman, an animal keeper at the museum.
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum.
This week’s profile takes a look at a fish that prefers a quiet life.
FIND HER UNDER THE SAND
The yellow-green colored stingray lives in the touch tank with cownose rays and an Atlantic stingray. Another of the museum’s yellow stingrays is slightly darker in color and lives in another exhibit at the museum.
“They can have natural color variations just like humans,” Rendleman said.
The yellow stingray spends most of her day with as much of her body as possible buried in the tank’s sandy bottom.
“That is normal behavior,” Rendleman said. “They will cover themselves in the sand when they are not actively out and about.”
Rendleman said yellow stingrays are known as a benthic species, meaning they reside on the ocean floor.
“They cover themselves with sand to better camouflage themselves so they can avoid their predators,”
Rendleman said the fish isn’t always hard to find and that visitors can watch the yellow stingray swim during certain times of the day.
“She usually comes out (from under the sand) in the morning,” Rendleman said. “Then, she comes out during the two feeding times we have for visitors to hand-feed our cownose rays.”
The yellow stingray and the Atlantic ray mingle with the cownose rays during the feeding times in hopes of scoring some food themselves.
“At one of those (cownose) feeding times I will feed her as well — usually after the cownose rays have been fed,” Rendleman said. “Once she has her food, she will go back into hiding.”
LIFE ON THE BOTTOM
Yellow stingrays have adapted to life along the bottom of the sea.
“They have periscopic eyes so they can see 360 degrees around them — that’s an advantage that they have,” Rendleman said. “They also have the ability to pump water down from above them to where their gills are.”
Yellow stingrays in the wild live in coastal waters.
“These guys are native to the Southeast portion (of the country), but they can reach all the way down through the Caribbean, so they have a great distribution,” Rendleman said.
SKIN LIKE SANDPAPER
The yellow stingray in the touch tank has been at the museum since 2016.
“Life expectancy in the wild can be up to 14 years, and you can increase that by several years when you factor in human care scenarios,” Rendleman said.
Yellow stingrays eat small bony fishes and invertebrate species such as worms.
“They feel very different than our cownose rays,” Rendleman said. “(The yellow stingray) feels much courser — more like what we would consider sandpaper.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.