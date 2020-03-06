GALENA, Ill. — The spread of coronavirus in northwest Illinois likely is an inevitability, according to Jo Daviess County Health Department officials.
Jo Daviess County Emergency Management leaders Thursday held a meeting at Crossroads Community Church in Galena to update the public about the threat posed by the virulent respiratory illness.
“It’s very likely going to be in our community,” said Ralph Losey, chief medical officer for Midwest Medical Center. “A lot of people visit here from Chicago. It’s going to come here by the summer.”
Globally, about 93,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since it emerged in China in December, according to the World Health Organization. About 3,200 people have died from the disease, with the vast majority of deaths occurring in China.
A total of 108 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. Five of those cases have been reported in Illinois. One case has been confirmed in Wisconsin, while none have been reported in Iowa.
Losey stressed that the mortality rate of the virus remains relatively low, with most fatalities involving people who are older or have chronic illnesses. However, he expressed his concern since Galena has many older residents.
“Our population is generally older,” Losey said. “I think we need to consider this as a significant problem.”
Sandra Schleicher, public health administrator for the Jo Daviess County Health Department, noted that face masks haven’t been effective at stopping the spread of the virus. She said Illinois officials have talked about closing schools, but that step has not yet been recommended.
She stressed that the first line of defense for the county will be to spread helpful information to prevent people from contracting the virus.
“A lot of our effort is going to be on spreading that public information,” Schleicher said.
Deb Hoppman, chief nursing officer for Midwest Medical Center, said residents should be diligent about washing their hands and should cover their mouths when they cough. Objects that frequently are touched should be cleaned regularly.
Charles Pedersen, emergency manager for the county, said the impact of the coronavirus will be felt in ways outside public health, noting apparent hits to the global economy.
“There are a lot of implications as this goes on and on and this gets bigger,” Pedersen said.
Losey said it is most important for officials to focus on containing the virus. He urged people who suspect they are infected to minimize contact with others.
“Most people that get it have mild symptoms,” Losey said. “If you feel like you are sick, you should make a phone call to your doctor, instead of calling 911 or going to the hospital.”