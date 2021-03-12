Staff at Dubuque Regional Humane Society are always looking for good homes for their animals, but 7-year-old Ozzie is a particularly special case.
The dog is in the early stages of kidney failure and up for adoption to a hospice foster family that would take care of him for the remainder of his life. Finding a foster hospice home has been the organization’s most common practice for sick animals in the last several years.
“We know it’s not going to end well, but in the meantime, (the animal) is still happy and can act like itself and doesn’t have to sit in a cage,” said humane society Director of Operations Bri Eickhoff.
Since Ozzie’s kidney failure was caught early, he could live for another year or two. Humane Society Manager of Volunteer and Foster Engagement Holly Steil said the only current difference between an average dog and Ozzie is his prescribed food.
“Short of the diagnosis, you wouldn’t be able to tell,” she said about Ozzie’s kidney failure.
Ozzie was first brought to the shelter in May 2020 and adopted one month later, Steil said. But he was returned in December because “it wasn’t working out with the family cat,” states an online post.
He was adopted again in January but brought back to the shelter after his kidney failure was discovered.
Steil said there have been a few leads on a foster hospice home for Ozzie, but none have worked out yet. He would do best in a home without cats, and she recommended a family introduce Ozzie to their dog if they have one.
However, being in a home would allow someone to be with and check on Ozzie with more availability than shelter staff, as staff members go home at night when the shelter closes.
She added that he loves to be outside and play, but he often can become a “couch potato.” Previous owners have told shelter staff he also seems to enjoy watching television, especially when other animals come on-screen.
“He really is just a sweetheart,” Steil said. “I think if someone met him, it would be really easy to fall in love.”
Dogs are the most common of the Dubuque shelter’s pets placed in foster hospice homes, but Eickhoff said cats also have been adopted in this way. Several animals per year go into hospice foster homes.
Dubuque Regional Humane Society has found hospice homes for animals since around 2017, when the organization underwent some leadership changes and became a no-kill shelter.
“It brought in new ideas and opinions, and it moved past the idea that ‘this is how things have always been done’ and made them better,” she said.
The biggest challenge for a foster hospice is the increased time commitment, Eickhoff said. These animals often need more veterinarian visits than normal and potentially might need medication multiple times per day.
However, Eickhoff noted that the humane society takes care of all costs involved with their foster hospice animals, including medical and food expenses.
“They as a foster know they don’t have to worry about any cost incurred with it, and they know this is a situation where this could be six months or a week,” she said.
Eickhoff added that anyone who has taken on a foster hospice has shared that it has been a positive experience, often glad to provide comfort in an animal’s final days. She noted that older animals — typically at the highest risk of medical issues — are adopted at the same rate as younger ones.
“The community is amazing at helping out in any way they can,” she said.
Other area humane societies reported similar trends in older and sick animal adoption.
“People have a softer heart when it comes to the old ones,” said Grant County (Wis.) Humane Society Adoption Coordinator Melissa Okey. “We’ve heard so many people in the last year say they’re specifically looking for the older ones.”