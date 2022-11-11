Former members of the U.S. military today called for the honoring of all veterans, no matter their generation or gender, during a Dubuque event.
Speakers shared that message with hundreds of attendees at this year's Veterans Day ceremony, held by Dubuque American Legion Post 6 at Dubuque Ice Arena. The local American Legion chapter holds the ceremony every year to honor those who have served in the military.
"We want people that never served to remember our veterans," said Tom Walsh, commander of the local American Legion chapter. "It's just a good reminder that we need to honor and take care of our veterans."
This year's ceremony ceremony featured Christina Schauer, the director of clinical and professional development at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Schauer served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1999 to 2007 and was deployed to Iraq for a year as a combat medic.
Speaking at the ceremony, Schauer called for more women veterans to speak out about their service in an effort to better bring attention the issues they face, including high rates of suicide and homelessness.
"If I was to ask you to close your eyes and picture a veteran in your head, odds are you are not picturing me," Schauer said. "It's doing a disservice to a lot of our sisters because it's led to a lot of problems with the visibility of female veterans."
