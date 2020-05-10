Morgan Roth’s summer job prospects were looking good.
The 19-year-old Dubuque native planned to return to her job at Nicholas J. Sutton Swimming Pool during her break from college. This year, she would be promoted to the position of the pool manager.
But that was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, instead of preparing for the summer season, Roth is sitting at home, unsure of when the pool will open — or if it will at all this year.
Whereas before she was looking forward to her promotion, now she is uncertain if she will work near the water at all this summer.
“If the pool was to stay closed, I would probably look elsewhere,” Roth said. “With all the restaurants and retail stores being closed, though, it just doesn’t seem like there would be much that is available.”
Officials with Greater Dubuque Development Corp. last week estimated that the unemployment rate in Dubuque County was nearly 21%. Nearly 9,800 unemployment claims were filed in the county from March 15 to April 28.
Nationwide, more than 30 million people filed unemployment claims in that six-week span.
In its annual Teen Summer Job Outlook report, Chicago firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc. noted the contrast setting up between this summer and the last one, when teen employment soared to its highest levels since 2001, according to the company’s analysis of federal data.
“A month ago, we would have predicted another summer of massive teen hiring,” said Andrew Challenger, the company’s senior vice president, in a press release issued in mid-March. “We had one of the tightest labor markets on record, historically low unemployment and high consumer confidence — the perfect recipe for companies that traditionally hire teen workers, like retail and entertainment venues, to beef up staff.”
“Everything has changed. Many of these venues have stopped operating as nonessential businesses with reopening timelines in question. Grocery and department stores that are on a hiring binge now come with an inherent risk that did not exist before the outbreak. If we are able to weather this crisis and get businesses back up and running by June, we may see a surge in teen hiring then. However, teen workers, as well as any job seeker, may be much more wary of accepting public-facing roles.”
More than 1.7 million jobs were gained by teens last summer, according to the firm. It estimates that the number could fall below 1 million this summer.
For many of the businesses that employ large numbers of teens, the summer season remains up in the air. Pandemic-related restrictions in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin limit those businesses’ abilities to operate as they always have. And it is unclear if an end is in sight.
In Woodbine, Ill., Woodbine Bend Golf Course and Restaurant typically hires an extra 12 clubhouse staff for the summer season.
While the course has been allowed to reopen, its clubhouse remains practically closed. That means General Manager Sam Stoddard only has hired a fraction of the summer workers that he would typically.
“We’ve cut everybody way back,” Stoddard said. “I’d say we’ve cut staff down to 25% of what it usually is.”
While some businesses are forced to operate in a limited capacity, other operations like local swimming pools are in a state of limbo.
The City of Dubuque hires 80 to 90 people each summer to man its two municipal pools. But this year, it is unclear when state-imposed sanctions will lift to allow the pools to open.
Dan Kroger, recreation division manager for Dubuque, said the city is accepting applications for summer pool staff, but it remains to be seen if those who are hired will be put to work.
“It takes about a month to get everybody on payroll and get the pools ready to open,” Kroger said. “We haven’t started that yet because we aren’t sure what we are going to do yet.”
If pools in Iowa are not allowed to open until mid-to-late summer, Kroger said there is the possibility that the ones in Dubuque might not open at all this year. He said city staff hopes to make a decision on the pools within the next two weeks.
“It wouldn’t make sense to open it in July,” he said. “It wouldn’t make financial sense.”
While summer jobs are far fewer than what they were last year, the possibility remains that things could turn around.
Jeremy Hawkins, general manager of The Meadows Golf Club in Asbury, Iowa, said he has had to cut down on clubhouse and banquet staff, but if large group gatherings are allowed again soon in Iowa, he imagines that those positions would be refilled quickly.
“We’re just waiting to see what happens,” he said. “We would love to rehire our banquet staff.”