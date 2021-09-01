One person was injured in a crash Saturday on the Northwest Arterial.

Jay A. McElmeel, 51, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance for treatment of his injuries, according to a report obtained Tuesday from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said McElmeel was traveling north on the Northwest Arterial at about 5:05 p.m. Saturday when he failed to negotiate a curve, entered a ditch and struck a grass embankment.

McElmeel was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.

