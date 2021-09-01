Sorry, an error occurred.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. – Authorities said three people were initially trapped when a residential fire broke out Tuesday night in downtown Prairie du Chien, but they were able to escape safely.
“They all got out on their own accord, and there were no injuries,” said Prairie du Chien Fire Chief Tad Beutin.
Firefighters were dispatched at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday to 107 No. Main St. Beutin said a fire that started in a bedroom spread to the roof.
“There was a collapse of a roof, and that meant we couldn’t get water on the fire,” he said.
Fire departments from Bridgeport and McGregor, Iowa, assisted at the scene.
Firefighters were on the scene until about 2:50 a.m. today
“It was a two-family house, and it was a total loss,” Beutin said.
He estimated damage as $150,000 to the structure and $50,000 to the contents.
“One family went to a hotel, and the other went to stay with relatives,” Beutin said. “The house is uninhabitable.”
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
