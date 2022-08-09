Earlier this summer, Dubuque resident Josh Weidemann entered the lottery for the chance to buy tickets to the Aug. 11 Major League Baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds at the Field of Dreams.
After the lottery — which was open to Iowa residents from June 2 to 9 — closed, he got an email telling him he hadn’t been selected. But a few weeks later, he was notified that he was a winner in a second-round drawing and could purchase a pair of tickets.
“At first, I thought it was a scam, but once I realized it was real, I obviously was very excited,” said Weidemann, a lifelong Cubs fan who grew up in Dubuque and watched parts of the filming of the “Field of Dreams” movie.
He paid about $825 for a pair of tickets and a parking pass, and is eagerly anticipating attending Thursday’s game with a friend.
“I’m looking forward to watching the Cubs here in Iowa, which doesn’t happen very often, of course, and to seeing the stadium and the spectacle of it all and the pageantry, as well as meeting other baseball fans from all over the country,” Weidemann said.
Upon opening the lottery in June, MLB officials said that at least 25% of tickets for the game — or 2,000 — would go exclusively to people with Iowa ZIP codes who were chosen through the lottery. The remaining tickets were to be distributed by both teams among season ticketholders, sponsors, business partners and other organizations.
Casey Smith said there was “lots of shouting and excitement” in her family’s Dubuque home when she learned she was a lottery winner.
“My husband has not stopped talking about the dream of going to this game since (three) years ago when they first announced it was going to be here,” she said. “So when I got it, it was almost like, ‘You’re joking, right?’”
Casey said she and her husband, Justin, who is a women’s basketball coach at the University of Dubuque, paid about $350 per ticket.
“There’s not one ounce of us that would ever sell the tickets,” she said. “We are so excited for the experience. We just watched ‘Field of Dreams’ as a family the other night to get ourselves hyped for it.”
Some tickets for Thursday’s game are going for thousands of dollars on online resellers. As of Monday afternoon, SeatGeek offered tickets from $715 for a seat along left field to $4,551 each for a pair of seats behind the right field dugout. Prices on StubHub ranged from $790 to $5,200 per ticket.
Casey Smith’s brother, Tyler Breitbach, came within inches of attending the game. He was selected in the lottery, but technical difficulties during the buying process meant the tickets were gone before he could grab them.
“I’ve been razzing (Casey) to take me and also just about her being lucky enough to be drawn,” said Breitbach, who will watch the game on television with friends at his home in Dubuque. “I’m just looking forward to reliving the magic of last year with that baseball game.”
Breitbach said growing up, his family has always backed the Cubs, and Justin Smith, who grew up near Des Moines, has fond memories of watching the Iowa Cubs, the Chicago team’s minor league affiliate.
Casey Smith said the couple looks forward to the intimate experience of the 8,000-seat stadium in Dyersville.
“The stadium is so small that you’ll be able to have an interactive experience with the players,” she said. “For us to have these players that we watch every game be right there, that close, is pretty special.”
Dubuque resident Digger Kurt, who received a complimentary pair of tickets to Thursday’s game through sports betting website DraftKings, is particularly excited to watch Cubs players Willson Contreras and Ian Happ.
“Going into the trade deadline, it looked like they were going to trade a couple of their players. I’d like to think they didn’t do that for me, because I was going to the game,” he said with a chuckle.
Last summer, he and his brothers entered the lottery for the matchup between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. His brother Karl won the chance to buy tickets and took their brother Nick, while Digger and their brother Ken watched the game on television.
The roles will be reversed this year, as Digger plans to give his second ticket to Ken.
“I just think it will be cool having a Major League team 25 minutes from us. Being able to go out and see a game this close is going to be amazing,” Digger said. “And the game last year looked incredible, so I’m really excited about … being able to witness the scenery that we saw on TV last year.”
Andy Schroeder, of Dubuque, also snagged free tickets through a sports betting website.
“It took me probably less than two seconds to say yes,” he said.
Schroeder, who works for Prenger Solutions Group, said plenty of coworkers volunteered to serve as his “plus-one” for the game. He ultimately decided to give his second ticket to a friend.
“The Cubs have always been our (family’s) team,” he said. “We’ve been to many games at Wrigley Field and watched them play at stadiums all over the country, but it’ll be a pretty special experience to see them playing at the Field of Dreams, for sure.”
Tom Rauen, CEO of Envision Screen Printing and Embroidery, as well as co-founder of Dimensional Brewing Co., got tickets to the game from a friend. Having attended last year’s game, he is eager to witness this year’s performance.
“(Last year’s game) was the best sporting event I’ve ever been to in my life, and I’ve been to the World Series and the Super Bowl,” he said. “I’m a lifelong Cubs fan, and I grew up in Farley, five miles from the Field of Dreams, so just seeing your favorite team playing right in your backyard is going to be pretty special.”
