LANCASTER, Wis. -- A turning lane will be added to the intersection of U.S. 35-81 and 61 and U.S. 129, south of Lancaster, next year.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, H James and Sons in Fennimore was the low bidder on the project at a cost of more than $270,000.
The project is expected to take three to four weeks to complete.
The work has to be done after the school year in the Lancaster School District due to traffic from U.S. 129 that will be detoured through the city.
The project calls for a longer right-turn lane to be built on U.S. 35-81 and 61 for motorists that want to turn right and head north on U.S. 129.