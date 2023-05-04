A Dubuque man has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for stabbing another man and shooting him with a BB gun.

Blake J. Drapeau, 31, recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of assault causing serious injury and assault with intent to inflict serious injury. He initially was charged with willful injury causing serious injury but pleaded to the lesser-included charge of assault causing serious injury.

