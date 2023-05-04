A Dubuque man has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for stabbing another man and shooting him with a BB gun.
Blake J. Drapeau, 31, recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of assault causing serious injury and assault with intent to inflict serious injury. He initially was charged with willful injury causing serious injury but pleaded to the lesser-included charge of assault causing serious injury.
As part of his sentence, Drapeau also must reside at the state correctional facility at 194 Elm St. for one year or until maximum benefits are achieved, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley.
Court documents state that Drapeau met with Bryon D. Manning Sr., 45, on Dec. 16 outside a Central Avenue residence “to discuss the ownership of a pair of boots.”
The discussion turned into an argument that resulted in Drapeau shooting Manning in the lower chin area with a BB gun, documents state.
“Both Drapeau and Manning pulled out knives,” documents state. “During the fight, Drapeau stabbed Manning in the left lower back area.”
Officers who arrived on scene found Drapeau in the living room at the southwest window of the Central Avenue address and observed Drapeau placing a knife on the windowsill, documents state.
Officers arrested Drapeau, who reported that the knife belonged to him.
“At the same time, officers located Manning outside the residence walking south, yelling for help because he had been stabbed,” documents state.
Manning was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment and identified Drapeau as the person who stabbed him, documents state.