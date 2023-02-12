The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Paulina Anturinbat, 24, of 3672 Pennsylvania Ave., was arrested at 1:09 a.m. Saturday at her residence on a charge of domestic abuse assault-simple.
  • Janyla A. Hoskins, 21, of 2521 Stafford St., was arrested at 4:01 p.m. Friday at her residence on a charge of assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.

