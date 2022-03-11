“It is people-to-people, not government-to-government.”
That sentiment from Louise Thurn, a member of Travel Dubuque’s Sister City Relationships Advisory Committee, summed up the feeling of the group during a meeting Thursday afternoon.
The committee met to consider the City of Dubuque’s relationship with its sister city Pyatigorsk, Russia, amid that country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Dubuque and Pyatigorsk have been sister cities since the 1980s, with several delegations traveling between the two over the decades. Dubuque even has a Pyatigorsk Park at 1600 Kerper Blvd.
City officials have received letters from community members asking them to either use the sister city connection to Pyatigorsk to influence Russia’s actions or to sever it. Travel Dubuque received a letter from Sister Cities International recommending that sister-city relationships with Russian municipalities not be severed, though several U.S. cities, including Chicago, already have done so.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh attended the meeting to share what he had learned from communications with the U.S. Department of State.
“The State Department doesn’t have a position on this for cities,” he said. “They don’t want to get involved. The decision on what we do as far as our sister cities goes lies largely with you.”
The committee has the perspective of someone from Russia as a member — Irina Ouahbi. She said she supported Ukraine and not Russia’s actions but opposed ending Dubuque’s relationship with Pyatigorsk.
“We should follow diplomacy,” she said. “I don’t believe in stopping this relationship, but we should make a communication and let them know where we stand.”
Committee Chairman Kevin Firnstahl agreed that committee members should use the lines of communication they have.
“By its definition, Sister Cities is an apolitical organization,” he said. “If anything, we want to communicate more and see what’s happening with the people in that sister city.”
Committee members unanimously agreed to send a letter, to be drafted soon, to their peers in Pyatigorsk, stating their opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but restating Dubuque’s relationship as a sister city.
Ouahbi said the committee should not necessarily expect a warm reception to the communication.
“Unfortunately, many people I’ve been communicating with (in Russia) are pro-war, so I’ve had a lot of fights,” she said. “You’d be surprised by how many people are on (President Vladimir) Putin’s side. But they’ve been brainwashed for 22 years (by propaganda) — not just now. … When this first started, I thought, ‘There’s no way there’s support for this in Russia,’ but ...”
The committee also decided not to change plans of hanging photographs from Dubuque’s sister cities, including Pyatigorsk, in City Hall.
Dubuque’s other sister cities are Handan, China, and Dornbirn, Austria. Local officials have never considered changing those relationships over either country’s behavior.