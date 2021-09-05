A man has pleaded guilty to several charges, some of which stemmed from a high-speed chase in Dubuque this summer.
Nathan A. Cross, 38, of Clinton, Iowa, recently pleaded guilty in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to second-degree theft, eluding and possession of methamphetamine. He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of fifth-degree theft.
If his plea deal is accepted, Cross faces a five-year prison sentence. Charges of operating while intoxicated and third-degree theft, also related to the high-speed chase, would be dismissed.
Court documents state that Dubuque authorities were notified of a theft from Dick’s Sporting Goods, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, and Walmart, 4200 Dodge St., on June 22. The vehicle believed to be involved in both thefts was tracked using Dubuque video surveillance footage.
Authorities tried to stop the vehicle as it traveled west on U.S. 20 near Cottingham Road. Documents state that a chase ensued, with the vehicle reaching speeds of up to 115 mph.
A Farley police officer eventually deployed stop sticks, deflating the vehicle’s tires and causing it to stop near Olde Castle Road.
Authorities then arrested Cross and confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Bellevue, Iowa, documents state. Cross was also found to have a baggie of methamphetamine on him and Cross admitted to using the drug that day.
Cross’ sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 7 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.