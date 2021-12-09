MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa officials this week selected the city’s next police chief and approved a development agreement that could increase local housing options.
At this week’s City Council meeting, city Assistant Police Chief Brendan Zeimet was appointed to the chief’s position by Mayor Don Schwenker. The council members present unanimously approved the appointment, though Council Members Nathan Woodward and Kevin Kuhlman were absent.
Zeimet began his career with the Maquoketa Police Department as a patrol officer in 2001, rising to become a sergeant in 2011 and assistant chief in 2017.
“He has been with us and worked his way up,” said interim City Manager Mallory Smith.
When he is sworn in on Dec. 20, Zeimet will succeed Brad Koranda, who council members in August approved becoming the city’s full-time building inspector beginning in January. Koranda had served in the Maquoketa Police Department since 1990 and as the chief since 2004.
Zeimet was one of three Maquoketa police officers to apply for the chief’s position after the council previously voted to focus its search internally. Sgt. Keenan Meinecke and patrol officer Jason Thompson also applied.
Also at this week’s meeting, council members approved a development agreement with Monticello developer BSM2 Investments LLC. The development group will construct housing units and related infrastructure on 28 lots at the corner of Summit Street and Western Avenue to be sold at market-rate prices.
Under the agreement, first discussed in October, the city will sell the eight-acre property to BSM2 Investments for $269,000 and provide the developer with a forgivable loan of $269,000 to finance the purchase. The group then will be reimbursed for its infrastructure investment in the property through tax-increment financing over 15 years.
Before the project was finalized, the city needed to obtain approval from all other affected taxing districts to extend the TIF period from 10 years to 15 years.
Smith said the three affected entities — Jackson County, Maquoketa Community School District and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges — all granted permission.
She added that the city will authorize the sale of the property to BSM2 Investments on Dec. 20.
“We’ve heard nothing but positive (comments) about it from residents and businesspeople,” Smith said of the community’s reaction to the project.
Council Member Brent Good said he feels the project will fill a much-needed gap in Maquoketa.
“We’re excited to be able to get another neighborhood going up with 28 lots,” he said. “We are in dire need of housing.”