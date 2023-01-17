Antonio Mouzon told more than 280 people Monday morning that Americans must embark on a journey before building bridges across racial divides — let alone crossing those bridges.
“In order to make true connections, we must first understand who we are and where we come from,” he said.
Mouzon, a professor of personal empowerment at University of Dubuque, provided the keynote address at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration in Dubuque.
The event, hosted by Faces & Voices, was held at Grand River Center. The event had been held virtually for the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anderson Sainci, a member of the Dubuque Community School Board and Dubuque Black Men Coalition, said he was thrilled that the annual event was again held in person.
“We are human beings, and I think we need to be together — connecting with one another — especially on a day like this,” Sainci said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to get back together and try to figure out how to move forward on Dr. King’s dream and our community’s dream.”
Mouzon, who is Black, spoke about encountering racism for the first time as a 7-year-old in Texas, when his friendship with a White 7-year-old abruptly ended following a racist outburst by the companion’s father.
Mouzon said the encounter is not unique to the Black experience.
“There is much work to be done in America,” he said.
Mouzon said addressing America’s racial divide and progressing along the path toward equity and social justice requires making personal connections with people of different races. Making connections requires individual self-examination, he said.
“We must explore the roots of who we are before we can enjoy the fruits we bear,” he said. “We need to understand how our identities may be oppressive to other identities, but we can’t understand that without the self-awareness of who we are and where we come from. That self-awareness is key to us really being in an equal community with one another.”
Ronald Jones III, a graduate student at Clarke University, said Mouzon’s discussion of connections resonated with him.
“It’s hard to make a connection between different races, but that’s the first step toward social justice,” Jones said.
Mouzon said one lesson of the pandemic was learning how to function in uncomfortable situations. Self-examination as a pathway to racial understanding also can prove uncomfortable.
“I want to challenge everyone to go down that very vulnerable, uncertain journey so that we can ultimately understand our position and our biases,” he said. “It requires a level of humility that people are unfamiliar with, and I think if we can tap into the courage to take that journey, it will do us so much good for justice and an equitable world.”
The event included spoken-word performances by Aaliyah Herrion and Ricar Mends and songs by the University of Dubuque Alumni Gospel Choir.
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the celebration is among the community’s most important events of the year, particularly since people can gather together and discuss King’s work and legacy.
“We need to have these discussions on a communitywide basis on really difficult topics,” he said.
