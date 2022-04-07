Ken Snodgrass could find the humor in everything.
The Dubuque resident took every conversation as an opportunity for a pun. He often took photos with one of his four daughters posed in the style of “American Gothic,” and he kept pages from “Reader’s Digest” to stock up on jokes that he could make when presenting at a local community organization.
He enjoyed playing pranks on family members, meaning April Fools’ Day was a favorite holiday. Whether he was in line at a grocery store or at a party, he loved to make people laugh.
Even if something bad was happening, he could find a way to laugh and make jokes.
“He made us laugh, and he made us feel safe,” said his daughter Kathy Bitter.
Ken died on Feb. 10 at the age of 81.
He was born on May 30, 1940, to Roland and Lula Snodgrass. He grew up on Alpine Street in Dubuque, and his memories of the families there and the games he played with the neighbors stuck with him late into life.
In 1962, he met Carole Pins when she was walking into Creslanes Bowling Alley as he was walking out. When Ken later got into a bad car crash, Carole started visiting him frequently. The two fell in love.
“He was handsome. He was nice. He was very polite. He was the perfect gentleman,” Carole said. “He acted older or more mature than the guys that age, and I was really attracted to that.”
Ken and Carole were married on Oct. 10, 1964, and went on to have four daughters: Cheryl Snodgrass, Denise Leibfried, Kathy Bitter and Deanne Bowman.
Ken always was doing something with the family when his children were young.
“He did a lot for the community, but he never missed our stuff, either,” Deanne said.
The family didn’t have a lot of money and couldn’t go on the kind of the vacations that other families did. Instead, Ken and Carole would go to farms, knock on the door and ask if the family could picnic in the pasture. This continued all summer long.
Many nights, Ken would play his guitar outside his children’s doors and sing them to sleep.
“He’d just walk between the beds, and then he’d walk into the other bedroom, and that was a pretty regular occurrence. And that’s probably one of the sweetest memories that I have from him,” Kathy said.
Ken also was known for going all out during water fights with his kids and grandkids. They would start off with a squirt gun and progress to a kitchen hose stuck out the window and the garden hose running through the house.
If his kids got ahold of the hose, he would put a kink in it or shut the water off and have buckets in reserve to give him an edge.
“My daughter ... was involved in this when she was probably a teenager, so he was still doing this when he was in his 60s and 70s,” Denise said.
Ken spent 44 years working at Crescent Electric Supply Co., learning the skills he needed to be a programmer and eventually manage the IT department. A frequent procrastinator, he was known for telling coworkers that a project would be done “soon.”
“He wouldn’t give a definite time or date,” Carole said. “He would just say, ‘soon,’ and it would cover his people that were working on it.”
Ken made a point to get involved in numerous community organizations, joining Rotary Club, Toastmasters, Junior Achievement, American Red Cross and others. He helped entrepreneurs start new businesses through SCORE Dubuque. He sang in the choir at Church of the Resurrection.
Often, he ended up in leadership roles of the groups he joined.
“He didn’t mind doing any of the roles,” Carole said. “He would do everything. He would do the door-to-door. He would help with fundraising for the various organizations. He did anything that it involved.”
He often would emcee at class reunions and help with fundraising activities for the groups in which he participated. He would research jokes and skits to perform. He was a longtime subscriber to “Reader’s Digest” and would clip out pages with jokes on them to use as material for a Toastmasters or Rotary meeting.
Ken also was active in the local theater scene, performing at Bell Tower Theater and Grand Opera House and participating in murder mysteries up until about five years ago.
Ken would do anything for a laugh, a trait that came out each year on April Fools’ Day. His children wholeheartedly joined in on the fun, stealing his car from the church parking lot or paying off a restaurant to tell him that they didn’t have anything on the menu that he wanted.
“He never expected it,” Denise said
Even with his sense of humor, Ken was a rule-follower with a strong sense of justice. His children knew not to walk in front of an older person or in the middle of an aisle at the grocery store, and they learned from him how to stand up for themselves.
“Humor knew no bounds, but you were going to follow the rules,” Kathy said.
Eight years ago, Ken tripped on a curb during Halloween, fell and ended up with a double brain bleed.
He was airlifted to Iowa City for treatment and recovered well for the first few years, but after that, life was never the same. He developed dementia, and his health slowly declined.
“Every once in a while, he would still say something funny or do something funny, and then he was so proud of himself,” Denise said.
After a series of injuries and stints in the hospital and nursing homes, Ken spent the last months of his life at Stonehill Communities in Dubuque. His wife and daughters took shifts so they could be with him when he was awake.
A day or two before he died, after Ken had become nonresponsive, a music therapist came into his room and played the hymn “How Great Thou Art.” As she reached the last verse, Ken tried to open his eyes.
“Those are moments we treasure,” Denise said.
He died with Deanne by his side.
“That’s how he would have wanted (it),” Kathy said.