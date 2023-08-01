A new proposal aims to see homes in Dubuque’s North End qualify for additional housing assistance programs.
The city’s Housing Trust Fund Advisory Committee is considering expanding the service area for the Dubuque Local Housing Trust Fund to include neighborhoods in the city’s North End and along Windsor Avenue.
The expansion of the service area would open up properties in those neighborhoods to two housing assistance programs — a no-interest homebuyer loan program of up to $25,000 and a low-interest housing rehabilitation loan program of up to $25,000.
Maddy Haverland, urban developer and housing rehabilitation project manager for the city, said the expanded service area could go into effect as soon as January, if approved by both Dubuque City Council and the Iowa Finance Authority.
“The folks on the committee have a desire to expand these programs and incentives to areas that have not had that big investment over time,” Haverland said.
The city established its local Housing Trust Fund in 2005 to improve housing quality in local low-income census tracts. The fund uses money allocated to the city by the state finance authority and originally was exclusively targeted to improve the housing stock in the downtown Washington Street neighborhood.
To date, more than $2.8 million has been invested in the area covered by the local Housing Trust Fund.
Jim Holz, chair of the Housing Trust Fund Advisory Committee, said the use of the fund largely has been seen as a success in revitalizing much of downtown Dubuque’s housing stock, but after years of improvements, the number of loan applications began to dwindle.
“We don’t have enough applications from the neighborhood,” Holz said. “The next best step was to expand.”
In 2020, the committee enlarged the fund’s service area beyond downtown to include Washington Street neighborhood homes up to 32nd Street.
Now, Holz said he and other committee members believe the funds would best be allocated in the city’s North End.
“There are still areas in those neighborhoods that are not in good shape,” Holz said. “Anything we can do to improve the existing housing stock is going to be beneficial.”
Haverland said the expansion of the service area would come as the city is anticipating an increased annual allocation for the Housing Trust Fund.
From 2013 to 2023, the fund received about $163,080 annually, on average, for its loan programs. In 2024, Iowa Finance Authority is anticipated to inject $231,157 into the fund.
The expanded service area proposal would be included as part of the city’s annual application to the state finance authority for renewed funding.
Haverland said the Housing Trust Fund Advisory Committee will hold a public hearing Sept. 12 at which residents can voice their thoughts on the proposal.