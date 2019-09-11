The Dubuque post of the American Legion is hosting a 1-mile walk and 5K walk or run event Saturday, Sept. 14.
American Legion Post 6 will host its second Walk with a Veteran event at noon at the post headquarters at 1306 Delhi St.
A free lunch is available for participants following the walk, according to a press release. There will be themed prizes of Iowa Hawkeye and Iowa State Cyclones items.
Volunteers are welcome to help by serving as road guards and serving lunch and water.
Pets are welcome, but they are not allowed inside the legion clubhouse.
The event promotes health awareness, community support of veterans and pets for veteran therapy, the release states. Donations are accepted, with proceeds supporting an Iowa-based service dog training center.
Participants are invited to remain after the event to watch the Iowa- Iowa State football game.