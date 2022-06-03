Anglese tops Dancing with the Stars - Dubuque Style
Callie Anglese and her dance coach, Adam Kieffer, participate in the annual Dancing with the Stars: Dubuque Style event in 2018 at Five Flags Theater.

 DAVE KETTERING

Relay For Life of Dubuque 

Today, corner of Kerper Boulevard and Hawthorne Street

5 to 10 p.m. The annual event will be held in person for the first time in three years. The fundraiser for American Cancer Society will be held at the former site of the Bowling & Beyond. The event will feature recognition laps in honor of local survivors and other activities. More information: https://bit.ly/3FZM8iP

Championship Truck & Tractor Pull

Today and Saturday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road

7 p.m. both days. Classes include modified 4WD, super farm tractors, limited pro-diesel 4WD and super modified 2WD. Tickets available at the gate. Admission: $20 for those 13 and older and $10 for children ages 6 to 12. Children younger than 6 admitted for free. More information: 563-588-1406

Dances with the Stars: Dubuque Style

Saturday, Five Flags Theatre, 405 Main St.

7 p.m. Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce presents its 11th Dances with the Stars fundraiser, with local leaders dancing for area nonprofits of their choice. Cost: $50. Tickets available at: https://tinyurl.com/4ckkvx2b More information: https://tinyurl.com/mw3yhzm7

Tri-States Beer Can & Breweriana Show

Saturday, Days Inn by Wyndham Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to the public. The 31st annual Dubuque Tri-States show also will be the chapter's 50th year anniversary. Admission: Free. More information: 515-360-3586

Food Truck Fight: Galena

Saturday, Depot Park, 91 Bouthillier St., Galena, Ill.

Noon to 8 p.m. Food Truck Fight's Galena debut will feature live music and a fully stocked beverage tent in addition to local and regional food trucks. Vote for your favorite truck and see the winner be crowned at 7 p.m. Advance tickets: https://tinyurl.com/4ckkvx2b. General admission available at the gate, cash only. More information: https://www.foodtruckfight.com

2022 Summer Farm Toy Show

Saturday and Sunday, National Farm Toy Museum and Beckman Catholic High School, Dyersville, Iowa

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Browse farm toy dealers from across the U.S. There will be parts and decals available to fix or customize your favorite toy, a toy display contest and tractor parade on Saturday, and a special Ertl exhibit. Admission: $7, with children 10 and younger admitted for free. More information: 563-875-2727

