Today, corner of Kerper Boulevard and Hawthorne Street
5 to 10 p.m. The annual event will be held in person for the first time in three years. The fundraiser for American Cancer Society will be held at the former site of the Bowling & Beyond. The event will feature recognition laps in honor of local survivors and other activities. More information: https://bit.ly/3FZM8iP
Championship Truck & Tractor Pull
Today and Saturday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
7 p.m. both days. Classes include modified 4WD, super farm tractors, limited pro-diesel 4WD and super modified 2WD. Tickets available at the gate. Admission: $20 for those 13 and older and $10 for children ages 6 to 12. Children younger than 6 admitted for free. More information: 563-588-1406
Saturday, Days Inn by Wyndham Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to the public. The 31st annual Dubuque Tri-States show also will be the chapter's 50th year anniversary. Admission: Free. More information: 515-360-3586
Food Truck Fight: Galena
Saturday, Depot Park, 91 Bouthillier St., Galena, Ill.
Noon to 8 p.m. Food Truck Fight's Galena debut will feature live music and a fully stocked beverage tent in addition to local and regional food trucks. Vote for your favorite truck and see the winner be crowned at 7 p.m. Advance tickets: https://tinyurl.com/4ckkvx2b. General admission available at the gate, cash only. More information: https://www.foodtruckfight.com
2022 Summer Farm Toy Show
Saturday and Sunday, National Farm Toy Museum and Beckman Catholic High School, Dyersville, Iowa
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Browse farm toy dealers from across the U.S. There will be parts and decals available to fix or customize your favorite toy, a toy display contest and tractor parade on Saturday, and a special Ertl exhibit. Admission: $7, with children 10 and younger admitted for free. More information: 563-875-2727
