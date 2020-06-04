PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — The sixth statue in the Mississippi River Sculpture Park in Prairie du Chien soon will be dedicated.
The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at the city park on St. Feriole Island. It will showcase the statue of Aunt Marianne Labuche, Prairie du Chien’s first physician.
The occasion marks the completion of the first phase of the park project, which will see the installation of 25 bronze statues, designed by sculptor Florence Bird.
Attendees are required to abide by social distancing procedures and are asked to bring chairs and wear face masks. Organizers encourage those with health impairments to watch the event live on the organization’s Facebook page at www.bit.ly/3gAh63X.