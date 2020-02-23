Schools
Dubuque
Elementary Schools
Monday: Chicken sandwich or sunbutter & jelly sandwich, green beans and apple slices.
Tuesday: Spaghetti and garlic breadstick or deli ham & cheese sandwich, broccoli and pears.
Wednesday: Mozzarella breadsticks or sunbutter & jelly sandwich, corn and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Cheeseburger on a bun or deli ham & cheese sandwich, baked beans and fruit mix.
Friday: French toast sticks with yogurt or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, potato triangle and orange wedges.
Dubuque
Middle Schools
Monday: Buffalo chicken wrap or cheese quesadilla, refried beans and pineapple.
Tuesday: Chili with Goldfish crackers or all-beef hot dog on a bun, garden salad and peaches.
Wednesday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or pork tenderloin sandwich, roasted parmesan carrots and strawberry applesauce.
Thursday: Cheese lasagna with garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, sweet potato cross trax and grapes.
Friday: French bread pizza or chicken sandwich, green beans and pears.
Dubuque
High Schools
Monday: Chicken fajita or cheeseburger on a bun, corn and pears.
Tuesday: Philly cheesesteak sandwich or spicy chicken sandwich, garden salad and peaches.
Wednesday: Cheese lasagna with garlic breadstick or shredded pork sandwich, baked beans and grapes.
Thursday: Pork roast with gravy and roll or hot turkey & cheese croissant sandwich, mashed potatoes and baked cinnamon apples.
Friday: Chicken noodle soup with mozzarella breadstick or fish & cheese sub, baby carrots and pineapple.
East Dubuque High School
Monday: Cheese pizza or pizza burger on a bun, green beans and fruit mix.
Tuesday: Popcorn chicken bowl with roll or hot ham & cheese sandwich, corn and applesauce.
Wednesday: Cheese quesadilla or nachos & cheese, baked beans and pears.
Thursday: Spaghetti & meat sauce with garlic breadstick or chicken sandwich, salad bar and pineapple.
Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich or cheese quesadilla, potato wedges and peaches.
Wahlert
High School
Monday: Walking taco or taco burger, tossed salad and banana.
Tuesday: Mandarin orange chicken with roll or two egg rolls, stir-fry vegetables and sliced peaches.
Wednesday: French bread pizza, broccoli slaw and strawberries.
Thursday: Cheeseburger or rodeo burger on a bun, fries and pears.
Friday: Omelet with french toast, Italian salad and applesauce.
Western Dubuque High School
Monday: Chicken sandwich, french fries and applesauce.
Tuesday: Roast pork & gravy with roll, mixed vegetables and pears.
Wednesday: Grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, tater tots and orange.
Thursday: Pork tenderloin sandwich, peas and fruit slushie.
Friday: No school.
Seniors
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Spaghetti casserole, carrots and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Chicken & sausage jambalaya, corn and fruit salad.
Wednesday: Potato-encrusted fish, green beans and cookie.
Thursday: Beef stew, green beans and pie.
Friday: Tuna salad sandwich with potato soup, beet salad and pineapple.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Chicken & potato casserole, Cascade vegetables and pears.
Tuesday: Sloppy joe sandwich with potato soup, broccoli salad and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Tilapia, macaroni & cheese and cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday: Beef stroganoff, coleslaw and cherry fruit salad.
Friday: Grown-up grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup florentine, lettuce salad and banana.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Barbecue pork sandwich, dessert and drink.
Tuesday: Spaghetti, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Fish sandwich with fries, dessert and drink.
Thursday: Pork chop with sauerkraut, dessert and drink.
Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, dessert and drink.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Italian sausage on a bun, potato wedges and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Lemon pepper chicken, cheesy potatoes and fresh fruit.
Wednesday: Pepper steak, green beans and fresh fruit.
Thursday: Cabbage rolls, glazed carrots and mixed fruit.
Friday: Ham salad sandwich, coleslaw and applesauce.