Schools

Dubuque

Elementary Schools

Monday: Chicken sandwich or sunbutter & jelly sandwich, green beans and apple slices.

Tuesday: Spaghetti and garlic breadstick or deli ham & cheese sandwich, broccoli and pears.

Wednesday: Mozzarella breadsticks or sunbutter & jelly sandwich, corn and mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Cheeseburger on a bun or deli ham & cheese sandwich, baked beans and fruit mix.

Friday: French toast sticks with yogurt or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, potato triangle and orange wedges.

Dubuque

Middle Schools

Monday: Buffalo chicken wrap or cheese quesadilla, refried beans and pineapple.

Tuesday: Chili with Goldfish crackers or all-beef hot dog on a bun, garden salad and peaches.

Wednesday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or pork tenderloin sandwich, roasted parmesan carrots and strawberry applesauce.

Thursday: Cheese lasagna with garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, sweet potato cross trax and grapes.

Friday: French bread pizza or chicken sandwich, green beans and pears.

Dubuque

High Schools

Monday: Chicken fajita or cheeseburger on a bun, corn and pears.

Tuesday: Philly cheesesteak sandwich or spicy chicken sandwich, garden salad and peaches.

Wednesday: Cheese lasagna with garlic breadstick or shredded pork sandwich, baked beans and grapes.

Thursday: Pork roast with gravy and roll or hot turkey & cheese croissant sandwich, mashed potatoes and baked cinnamon apples.

Friday: Chicken noodle soup with mozzarella breadstick or fish & cheese sub, baby carrots and pineapple.

East Dubuque High School

Monday: Cheese pizza or pizza burger on a bun, green beans and fruit mix.

Tuesday: Popcorn chicken bowl with roll or hot ham & cheese sandwich, corn and applesauce.

Wednesday: Cheese quesadilla or nachos & cheese, baked beans and pears.

Thursday: Spaghetti & meat sauce with garlic breadstick or chicken sandwich, salad bar and pineapple.

Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich or cheese quesadilla, potato wedges and peaches.

Wahlert

High School

Monday: Walking taco or taco burger, tossed salad and banana.

Tuesday: Mandarin orange chicken with roll or two egg rolls, stir-fry vegetables and sliced peaches.

Wednesday: French bread pizza, broccoli slaw and strawberries.

Thursday: Cheeseburger or rodeo burger on a bun, fries and pears.

Friday: Omelet with french toast, Italian salad and applesauce.

Western Dubuque High School

Monday: Chicken sandwich, french fries and applesauce.

Tuesday: Roast pork & gravy with roll, mixed vegetables and pears.

Wednesday: Grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, tater tots and orange.

Thursday: Pork tenderloin sandwich, peas and fruit slushie.

Friday: No school.

Seniors

Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)

Monday: Spaghetti casserole, carrots and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Chicken & sausage jambalaya, corn and fruit salad.

Wednesday: Potato-encrusted fish, green beans and cookie.

Thursday: Beef stew, green beans and pie.

Friday: Tuna salad sandwich with potato soup, beet salad and pineapple.

Lifetime Center (556-3305)

Monday: Chicken & potato casserole, Cascade vegetables and pears.

Tuesday: Sloppy joe sandwich with potato soup, broccoli salad and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Tilapia, macaroni & cheese and cinnamon applesauce.

Thursday: Beef stroganoff, coleslaw and cherry fruit salad.

Friday: Grown-up grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup florentine, lettuce salad and banana.

Windsor Park (582-5100)

Monday: Barbecue pork sandwich, dessert and drink.

Tuesday: Spaghetti, dessert and drink.

Wednesday: Fish sandwich with fries, dessert and drink.

Thursday: Pork chop with sauerkraut, dessert and drink.

Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, dessert and drink.

Golden Meals (815-232-8896)

Monday: Italian sausage on a bun, potato wedges and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Lemon pepper chicken, cheesy potatoes and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Pepper steak, green beans and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Cabbage rolls, glazed carrots and mixed fruit.

Friday: Ham salad sandwich, coleslaw and applesauce.