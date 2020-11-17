NEW VIENNA, Iowa — An early morning fire destroyed a grain barn in Dubuque County, but no one was injured.
Firefighters responded at about 3:25 a.m. Monday to the Hoefler farm at 28369 Tom Lucas Road for a barn that was engulfed in flames, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
It states that fire departments from New Vienna, Holy Cross and Dyersville extinguished the fire. A house and a vehicle sustained heat damage. Total damage is estimated at $25,000.
The fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious, according to the release.