City of Dubuque officials plan to open just one of the city’s two municipal pools this summer due to understaffing issues.
Flora Pool will open on June 3, while Sutton Pool is scheduled to remain closed for the summer, a city press release states.
City Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger said that despite expanded recruiting efforts, the city has not drawn enough interest in lifeguard positions to open both pools this year.
After closing Dubuque’s public pools in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials in 2021 limited the hours of operation at Flora Park and Sutton swimming pools due to staffing shortages. Officials fully opened one pool at a time on an alternating schedule.
Dubuque Leisure Services officials said earlier this year that they planned to fully open both pools this summer, but their ability to do so depended on whether they could hire enough staff. City staff started accepting applications and conducting interviews earlier, and the city offered to pay for lifeguards’ certification course, which typically costs about $200.
Even with those efforts, applications for lifeguard positions came in later than usual, Kroger said, and not enough people have applied for the jobs.
He estimated that the city would need to hire 40 to 50 lifeguards to safely operate both Flora and Sutton Pools, but the city has about 32 applicants for lifeguard positions, many of whom still are going through the interview process.
“Some have been reached out to interview, some have interviewed, some have not returned phone calls,” he said. “Not even all 32 individuals have returned our phone calls to interview.”
Kroger said he is unsure how many lifeguards the city will have for the summer. He said about 25 will be needed to fully operate Flora Pool.
Kroger attributed the hiring struggles to a general workforce shortage impacting the community and low retention of lifeguards from last year.
He said the city’s attempt to keep both pools operating on some level in 2021 required long work hours for lifeguards and led to burnout for many employees who have not returned for the 2022 summer season.
“Most of the staff coming in are completely new,” Kroger said. “We’re trying to prevent burnout from happening again by only opening the one pool and keeping our new employees interested and engaged throughout the summer.”
Kroger said Flora Pool was chosen to open for the summer because it is the larger pool — allowing for higher attendance — and it is centrally located in the city.
“Flora Pool is a much larger facility in general (compared) to Sutton, about 33% larger,” he said. “We can accommodate a lot more people.”
Because applications for lifeguard positions were turned in later than usual, Flora Pool will open one week after Memorial Day weekend, when the city traditionally opens its pools, to give city staff more time to hire and certify lifeguards.
Kroger said city officials will continue their efforts to hire lifeguards throughout the summer.
The city will offer swim lessons at Flora Pool, and registration will open on Monday, May 2.
Kroger estimated that swim lesson availability will be comparable to last year, when the pools operated on an alternating schedule, though it will be about 40% less than if both pools were fully open.
City Council Member Danny Sprank, whose ward includes Sutton Pool, said many residents will struggle to find transportation to Flora Pool.
“It is very disheartening,” he said. “It’s not good that we won’t have a local pool open in our area.”
City staff are looking into options to offer a shuttle service to help residents get to Flora Pool, the press release states. The Jule transportation system does offer free student passes for children in kindergarten through 12th grade, and children ages 5 and younger can ride for free with an adult.
Kroger said the city’s transportation services department is in the midst of developing the shuttle service plans.