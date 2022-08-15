MONTFORT, Wis. -- Authorities said a deputy in a patrol vehicle "nudged" the vehicle of an impaired driver to get him to stop before he caused a serious crash Saturday in Grant County.
Honorio Tlehuactle Martinez, 28, of Lancaster, was arrested on a charge of operating while impaired. Other charges are pending.
The Grant County Sheriff's Department today shared details of Saturday's crash that occurred at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of U.S. 18 and Grant County G west of Montfort.
A press release states that an Iowa County deputy, who was in Grant County for another matter, was driving east on U.S. 18 when Martinez's westbound vehicle crossed the center line and nearly hit the deputy's vehicle.
The deputy turned around and again saw Martinez's vehicle travel into the oncoming traffic lane.
"The Iowa County deputy activated his emergency lights and siren, and the Martinez vehicle continued traveling back into oncoming traffic in the eastbound lane at approximately 30 mph," the release states. "The suspect vehicle met a line of five vehicles and slowed to 15 (to) 20 miles per hour, still traveling into oncoming traffic. The Iowa County deputy made the decision that, based on the dangerous driving behavior of the driver, he would need to stop the vehicle before it caused a serious crash. One eastbound vehicle had to travel into the opposite lane to avoid a crash."
"The deputy then nudged his squad car into the driver's side door of the Martinez vehicle to stop the Martinez vehicle. The Martinez vehicle came to a stop shortly after. Estimated speeds had been at 15 mph at the time of the vehicle stopping."
The release states that Martinez displayed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking alcohol before driving. He also did not have a valid driver's license.