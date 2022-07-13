PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Two Platteville gardeners will hold a garden walk and plant sale this week to raise money for an area nonprofit.

Tim and Terry Wood will host the garden walk in their yard from 2 to 7 p.m. today at 75 Preston Drive in Platteville. Tours will be self-guided, and donations will be accepted.

Funds raised will go toward Family Connections of Southwest Wisconsin, a local family services center.

At the event, visitors can peruse the Woods’ fairy garden, raised beds, hosta garden, day lilies and more. In case of rain, the event will be canceled.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.