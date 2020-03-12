DES MOINES — The Iowa House of Representatives passed a medical cannabidiol bill this week, expanding the types of prescribers who can certify patients while slightly loosening THC restrictions on the medicine.
The bill is just the latest of several attempts to open up access in the state’s medical cannabis program. Previous legislative packages have been adopted, only to be vetoed by the governor’s office.
“It’s been a hard one to pass over the years because you have people who are against anything with marijuana because of its federal standing,” said Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, ahead of the debate and vote.
Still, the bill passed both houses of the state legislature in 2019 near-unanimously, with broad bipartisan support. The current bill was passed onto the Senate for further review.
“The bill we passed last year, 96-3, a lot of people were upset when the governor vetoed it,” said Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa.
Critics of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ 2019 veto were vocal. Some said rural communities were unduly impacted by limiting certification authority to medical doctors, something the previous bill would have addressed by allowing specially trained registered nurses to provide that service as well.
Critics said the symptom “untreatable pain,” in the existing program, allowed doctors too much leeway to deny or approve patients’ certifications because the original legislation did not define it. The 2019 bill changed that to “chronic pain” and offered a definition.
Both of those elements are back in the 2020 bill. This bill added physician assistants, advanced registered nurse practitioners, advanced practice registered nurses and podiatrists to the list of health care practitioners allowed to certify a patient for a medical CBD registration card.
One difference between the two bills — one at the center of much debate — is the existing 3% limit of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the psychoactive element of marijuana. Critics call that amount “arbitrary” and “a problem for production.” The 2019 bill replaced that THC restriction with a 25-gram limit.
The 2020 bill replaces that 3% limit with a cap of 4.5 grams per 90-day period. However, “the 4.5 grams they have proposed is inadequate,” McKean said. “Talk to Rep. John Forbes (D-Urbandale, a pharmacist) about how it could likely send people back to opioids.”
The bill, as passed, also includes the option for the certifying medical professional to prescribe over the 4.5-gram amount if it is determined to be necessary.
Democrats introduced several amendments Tuesday night that increased the amount to 15 grams per 90-day period. Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, offered an amendment that also introduced an appeals process.
“If an individual feels like they have a condition which would make it appropriate for them to access the program, and their own physician refuses to certify them, that person could then go to our state medical director, have their records forwarded to them, so the medical director can make the decision,” Isenhart said.
However, all Democratic amendments were rejected along party lines. When the bill advanced on a 52-48 vote, it did so along party lines as well.