DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- A long-serving attorney recently announced his retirement and subsequent resignation from his post as Dyersville’s chief legal counsel.
Marc Casey will resign on Sept. 30, according to a letter to the Dyersville City Council, in part to spend more time with family.
“After 46 years as a resident of Dyersville, I will be retiring, and my wife and I will be relocating to the Kansas City area to be closer to our two children and granddaughter,” Casey wrote.
Except for two brief periods, Casey has served as the Dyersville city attorney since 1974.
“During this time, I have assisted numerous mayors, council members and administrators as they moved the community forward to what it is today: a modern, progressive city which is the envy of many similarly sized (and larger) communities,” Casey wrote.