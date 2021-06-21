MINERAL POINT, Wis. — When Chicago businessman Jim Kackley retired and moved to Mineral Point in 2000, he brought a dream with him.
“I’d had this lifelong dream to build a retreat center,” he said. “For many years, it was all about a place where the 5 or 10% of people who don’t go to Disney World could come and have some quiet time to read, take walks, work on hobbies, that kind of thing.”
As the years progressed, so did the dream.
“I decided I needed to focus more on young people,” Kackley said. “As I saw what was happening in this country, it seemed that both men and women often didn’t have a direction in life. They’re tied up with electronics, or they don’t think they have much of a purpose.”
The fruition of that dream is BaseCamp USA in Mineral Point, founded on property owned by Kackley and his wife, Barbe.
Previously, the couple rented the property out for cattle grazing and helped found Grace Bible Church in 2006, which built its church on the property in 2010.
Basecamp USA is an intensive physical and emotional program that focuses on fitness, life skills and life purpose for men ages 18 to 28. Participants commit to six sessions during six months, including three overnight weekends and three Saturdays.
The inaugural session took place the weekend of June 4, with six participants. A seventh participant, who is recovering from knee surgery, is expected to rejoin the group during its next session.
Brad Schumacher, of Shullsburg, is BaseCamp USA’s adventure program director.
“Jim brought me in as a consultant because I build challenge courses, rope courses and run multiple programs,” he said. “Jim was at a point in his life where he could be on the golf course. But he wanted to take what he knew and pass it on to other guys.”
Schumacher was tasked with designing activities and courses on BaseCamp’s property, including a low course, climbing and rappelling surfaces, a giant swing, and biking and hiking trails.
While physical activity and fun are part of the program, there is another purpose.
“These activities are based around teamwork and trust, helping them to open up and ask for help,” Schumacher said. “We want them to work on knowing themselves, knowing their personalities and working with other people.”
The classroom instruction that happens when the campers aren’t rappelling down rocks or riding on bike trails is the core of the program.
“We work real hard to relate all of those activities to what’s going on in the classroom,” Kackley said. “It’s all around building what we call ‘real men’ who are the protectors and providers of their families. They have a strong side and a soft side, and we spend a lot of time defining that.”
Kackley said that while the camp is a ministry of Grace Bible Church and the program is based on biblical principle, it is a separate entity from the church when it comes to its program and its finances.
“We decided this was going to be a pretty expensive proposition, and we couldn’t ask the church to fund that,” he said. “We raise our own money. We don’t preach or proselytize or beat anyone over the head with Scripture, but we’ve found a biblical foundation is the best way to teach these core principles.”
There are future plans for a lodge that will accommodate campers overnight, but for the time being, a military-style walled tent, the church or the night sky are providing the campers with nighttime shelter.
“Some stayed in the tent, some in the church and some slept out under the stars,” Kackley said. “We left it up to them.”
Schumacher said the multi-purpose approach of providing young men with directed physical activities as well as life skills is BaseCamp USA’s mission.
“One of the things we teach them is how to deal with relationships. How do you deal with a blow-up in a relationship and handle it in a mature way? How do you handle your emotions?” he said. “We want these guys to be proactive. We can throw a bunch of information at them, but we want to teach them how to actually apply that information to their lives.”
Seven staff members and an advisory committee run BaseCamp USA, which Kackley and Schumacher hope will expand to include other age groups, women and couples. An August program already is in the works for boys ages 15 to 18.
“What a 16-year-old young man is interested in is different than what a college graduate is interested in, and that is different than what a new father is interested in,” Kackley said.
Kackley also has been in touch with area groups who have shown an interest in what is happening on the property that once only hosted grazing cows.
For more information about BaseCamp USA and its programs, visit www. basecampusa.org.