A 4-inch-long fish found only in the tributaries of the Tennessee River might not appear relevant for Dubuque’s National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
But according to Mikaela Foust, the museum’s assistant curator of living collections, the possible extinction of the Barrens topminnow could have far-reaching consequences. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in October classified the fish as endangered.
“Any time you lose a species, whether it be something large and charismatic or something small and tiny, it removes a vital part of that ecosystem,” she said. “Not only are [Barrens topminnows] a food source for other animals, but they also eat small things like mosquito larvae.”
Staff at the museum are helping to protect the fish and its ecosystem by participating in the Tennessee Aquarium’s new breeding program for it.
The Barrens topminnow is “getting it from every side,” said Foust. The combined threats of human land use and invasive species, particularly western mosquitofish, have hammered its population and reduced its range.
The Tennessee Aquarium has spearheaded efforts to address the species’ decline by lining up facilities that are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums at which the fish can be bred. Staff from that museum reached out to staff at the Dubuque museum last spring regarding the new program, according to Wendy Scardino, the river museum’s director of marketing and communications.
“We recognized that this program needed help,” Foust said. “Not a ton of facilities were a part of it, and it fit within our mission because the areas where the Barrens topminnow is found, the Cumberland and Tennessee River tributaries, fall under the Mississippi River watershed.”
As partners in the program, the river museum received a breeding pair of Barrens topminnows, which arrived from Tennessee in the late summer. The two fish are on display in the Conservation Lab on the second floor of the museum’s National River Center.
The goal is to breed an “ark” population of Barrens topminnows, holding some on-site for continued breeding efforts and sending the rest back to Tennessee Aquarium for release into the wild.
Since the fish usually breed in highly vegetative areas, according to Foust, the river museum’s tank mimics those conditions with “mops,” or yarn wrapped around wine corks.
“The mops are not beautiful, but the Barrens topminnow… will recognize [them] as vegetation they’d find in their native streams,” Foust stated in a press release.
The museum has experience with breeding programs, having been involved in one for Wyoming toads since 2008. Since that time, the museum reports that it has sent more than 41,000 Wyoming toad tadpoles for release in their native Albany County, Wyoming.
Whether it is toads or minnows, Scardino said the museum’s goal with these programs is to protect all biodiversity, big and small.
“It’s important that people recognize there are many different species that make up our environment, and it takes all kinds,” she said.