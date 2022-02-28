Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Elkader, Iowa, we will share additional developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A new “rock shop” in Elkader specializes in crystals and other unique gifts.
Sisters Ashley Schoenfeldt and Myah Davis opened Daisy Kay Crystals, 107 Cedar St. NW, earlier this month.
The two have run the business online since 2019, though they paused for a while when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. After picking back up again, the sisters found an available space in Elkader for their first physical location.
“We realized pretty quickly in the online sales for crystals that there’s something to be said about picking them out in person,” Schoenfeldt said. “Everybody interacts with crystals differently. Even if you just like rocks because they’re pretty, it’s a nice experience to pick them out in person.”
In addition to selling crystals, Schoenfeldt said they are focusing on bringing in unique gifts that would be good, fun buys for a wide variety of people.
Davis said she and her sister always have been interested in crystals, often seeking them out when traveling as a family. In the business, that interest has translated into selling crystals, minerals, gems and jewelry.
“I think we always kind of planned to work together,” Davis added. “We’re pretty good friends.”
Schoenfeldt said preparing the store was also a family affair, as her husband and parents helped put together furniture and provided support to her and Davis.
The Elkader community has been welcoming to the new business, she said. She and Davis are excited to meet tourists in the coming summer months.
“Word of mouth is really getting around,” she said. “We’ve had such good feedback already.”
Winter hours for Daisy Kay Crystals are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The store can be reached at daisykaycrystals@gmail.com.