A travel guide to tri-state-area artist-oriented destinations has been selected for presentation this month at a summit organized by a rural sustainability and idea-sharing network.
All River Road Talent, a collection of local artists, will showcase a Scenic Art Loop Map at the Radically Rural National Summit in Keene, N.H., according to a press release.
The guide showcases artists in northwest Illinois, northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin.
More information is available at scenicartloop.com.
