A travel guide to tri-state-area artist-oriented destinations has been selected for presentation this month at a summit organized by a rural sustainability and idea-sharing network.

All River Road Talent, a collection of local artists, will showcase a Scenic Art Loop Map at the Radically Rural National Summit in Keene, N.H., according to a press release.

The guide showcases artists in northwest Illinois, northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin.

More information is available at scenicartloop.com.

