A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing three minors last year.
Damien Love, 46, recently pleaded guilty in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to three counts of third-degree sexual abuse and possession of contraband in a correctional institution. He also pleaded guilty to unrelated charges of domestic assault and assault causing bodily injury.
If his plea deal is accepted, three additional counts of third-degree sexual abuse would be dismissed, as well as five counts of drug distribution to a minor and two counts of possession of marijuana.
The plea agreement states that prosecutors are asking that Love serve a total of 15 years in prison and that Love will agree with the recommendation.
Court documents state that officers met with a social worker in September and were told three girls younger than 18 were sexually assaulted while “on the run” from an adolescent treatment facility.
After leaving the facility, documents state that the girls ran into Love, whom two of the girls were familiar with. Love took all three girls to his residence.
Documents state that he and the girls smoked marijuana, and the girls continued to smoke and drink alcohol provided by Love until they were all “highly intoxicated.”
Love then sexually assaulted each girl, documents state.
One of the girls who had stayed with Love in August later told officers that he had given her “coke” and methamphetamine and sexually abused her then, documents read.
Love was arrested in December after clothing from the three girls was found at his residence. Love was found with a baggy of marijuana during the traffic stop, and he also was found with a syringe in the Dubuque County Jail.
Love’s sentencing hearing is set for Monday, Aug. 16, at the Dubuque County Courthouse.