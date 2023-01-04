Lawmakers representing Grant and Lafayette counties in the Wisconsin State Legislature say that with a $6.6 billion budget surplus, local governments and services can expect more support, but still a conservative budget.
Area lawmakers returned to Madison Tuesday to begin the regular 2023-2024 legislative session. And they said their plans are to return to some priorities from last year, that did not make it into law.
Wisconsin Reps. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, and Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, were celebrating good news for the state from the capitol on the session’s first day — a historic estimated budget surplus, according to the state Capital Finance Office.
“We’re thankful that because of some of the conservative budgeting we’ve done in the past that we’re sitting on a budget surplus of $6.6 billion,” Tranel said. “But we know that supply chains continue to cause challenges and there are other pressures. So we will have to continue to be responsible when considering our next budget.”
Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, could not be reached Tuesday, but will have significant leverage over the budget as he resumes his role as co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee this year.
“They also provide me with major opportunities to include the voice of rural Wisconsin in major decision-making,” he said in a recent press release concerning his committee assignments. “We have our work cut out for us this session and I am excited to lead the JFC, contribute to the Senate Committee on Agriculture & Tourism and participate as a member of the JLA.”
Both Marklein and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers have recently signaled both significant spending and potential tax cuts.
“This unprecedented surplus presents an unprecedented opportunity to make critical investments in Wisconsinites and the future of our state,” Evers said in a recent press release.
Tranel also proposed a tax credit for farmers who work in Wisconsin.
Novak said that he aims to direct some of the surplus to local governments, which he said had been a continual goal of his.
“Another priority is an increase in shared revenue for local governments,” he said. “I know that is something that the Senate and the governor want also, so we should see some increase in that.”
Tranel said that the Dairy Innovation Hub for the University of Wisconsin system, including the programs at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, should also receive continued funding with the support of the surplus.
Another of Tranel’s priorities will be a another try to remove regulations for volunteer fire departments. A bill from Tranel and Marklein passed the Legislature in 2021, but was vetoed by Evers. That would have made the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians exam optional for emergency medical responders in the state and, therefore, lower training costs.
“I am recognizing that the biggest obstacles we have in attracting volunteers in rural fire departments are some of the undue regulation we put on them at the state,” he said. “Hopefully we can find a form of addressing that which satisfies the governor this year.”
