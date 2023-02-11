Mistakes in a routine lead paint removal project recently caused law enforcement to relocate and test for contamination.
Dubuque County recently filed a claim against the City of Dubuque regarding the removal snafu at an office in the Historic Federal Building, which is owned by the city.
“Lead paint was discovered in the ... office and remediation was attempted by a contractor hired by the city to mitigate the lead paint, which caused lead paint dust to spread to all property in the office,” stated the claim, signed by Sheriff Joe Kennedy.
The scattering of the lead dust required employees to evacuate the office and prompted them to take blood tests for contaminants, according to the claim. Items in the office had to be removed and tested before they could be used or, if deemed contaminated, destroyed.
Lead paint was banned in 1978.
“Adults exposed to lead paint can suffer from high blood pressure, headaches, dizziness, diminished motor skills, fatigue and memory loss,” notes the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. “Even small levels of exposure to lead paint can harm adults. ...
“It’s not just lead paint chips that poison. Contamination can be caused by only a little bit of lead dust that is easily absorbed by anyone who inhales or ingests it.”
Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Dave Riniker said law enforcement was forced to work in an off-site office with borrowed, older computers and equipment.
“We couldn’t order new computers due to the supply chain delays that are still going on,” he said.
Dubuque City Attorney Crenna Brumwell told the Telegraph Herald on Friday that the precautions taken with staff and equipment in the wake of the contractor’s work went beyond what was technically required in an effort to be “extra cautious.” She said none of the tests conducted on staff or equipment revealed notable amounts of lead.
“Everything has been below any reportable level,” she said. “(Following) the work to get it taken care of, cleaned etc., (staff) are getting prepared to go back into their spaces.”
Spread of the lead dust was thought to be contained to the one office in the building that also houses the post office and the Dubuque City Council chamber.
The contractor was Advanced Environmental Testing and Abatement, of Waterloo, Iowa. The company did not respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.
Brumwell said the city has not filed litigation against the contractor, but officials are considering what their “possible remedies may be.”
Brumwell said historic protections and the conditions of the city’s purchase of the Historic Federal Building from the federal government made both projects like this lead removal and the response to mistakes like the one in this case more challenging than they would be in other city buildings.
